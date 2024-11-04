False Claims About MS Golwarkar's Book 'Bunch of Thoughts' Goes Viral Online

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019False Claims About MS Golwarkar's Book 'Bunch of Thoughts' Goes Viral Online

The book does not mention that women from OBC, ST or SC should be 'pushed into prostitution'.

Rujuta Thete
WebQoof
Published:
A photograph of a page is going viral online to claim that it is a page from the second chief executive of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) MS Golwalkar's book, Bunch of Thoughts.

The photo highlights a point written in Hindi, which is also addressed in the claim, that states girls belonging to the OBC, ST and SC category "should be trapped in love and made prostitutes."

An archive of the post can be found here.

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot) 

(Archives of similar claims can be found here and here.)

What's the truth?: There is no mention of such statements in Golwalkar's book, Bunch of Thoughts.

  • We found no trace of this page or these points in the Hindi version of the book.

How did we find out the truth?: We found a PDF of Golwalkar's book online (Hindi original version) and we did not find any mention about girls from the OBC, ST and SC communities forcefully thrown into prostitution.

We checked Golwalkar’s book and found no such statement and no such page as shown in the viral post.

Golwalkar’s book, Bunch of Thoughts.

(Source: PDF/Screenshot)

What is the book about?: The book speaks about nationalist, Hindu society, and social structures.

  • It discusses the domestic political scenario of India before and after independence as well as addresses the social issues such as religion, caste, and tribal welfare.

  • In the book, Golwalkar expresses his controversial views about the loyalty of minorities, particularly Muslims, and views them as a "potential threat to national security".

  • He also advocates for a caste-less society but within the framework of the Varna system, a hierarchical social system in ancient India that divided society into four varnas or castes.

  • Golwalkar's views including his book has often seen as controversial, particularly his views on Hinduism and the role of minorities in India.

  • However , in 2018, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat rejected some parts of Golwalkar’s book, he acknowledged societal victimization.

Conclusion: An unrelated image with cover page of Golwalkar’s book is going viral to claim that OBC, ST and SC women should be "trapped in the guise of love and made prostitutes."

