Not All Claims Made By Centre About India's Infrastructural Growth Are True

Fact: Since the comparison is for the last eight years, FactChecker looked at the number of airports in India in 2014 and we found that India had 20 more operational airports than what the Modi government has claimed. So, this claim is false.

According to the Ministry of Civil Aviation's (MoCA) Annual Reports, there were already 94 operational and 31 non-operational airports in the country under the Airports Authority of India (AAI) in 2014.