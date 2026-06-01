Muslim Man Stabbed in Delhi, Outcry Against Goats: The Price For Celebrating Eid

There is a pattern that has become harder to ignore in the past few years during Eid: There is not a single or huge incidence of violence but spates of sporadic incidents in continuity before and during the festival. And when it's Eid Al-Adha, then add an outcry against keeping goats to the mix.

These incidents did not happen in isolation but in tandem with the rising hate crime incidents against Muslims and right-wing politics as seen in the past years.

Although this is not an exhaustive list, here are some cases of hate speech and other communal cases that led the foundation and worsened uncertainties during Eid Al-Adha 2026.

On the day of Eid, an elderly Muslim man from Meerut, Ehsaan was arrested after making remarks against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a street interview. He had referred to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath as a "gunda mukhyamantri" (rowdy chief minister) and extended similar comments to Narendra Modi and Amit Shah.

Shortly after, he was arrested and, in a video, released by the police, he was seen limping and apologising.