Indian Deity's Sculpture Found in Germany? Pics Are Unrelated

A set of photographs of archeological structures are being shared on Facebook, claiming to show an ancient sculpture of Narasimha, the fourth form of Hindu God Vishnu, which was found in Germany.

The post states that the sculpture is between 35,000 to 40,000 years old, as determined via carbon dating.

However, we found that the sculpture in the claim is known as the Löwenmensch, or Lion-Man and was discovered in a German cave in 1939.

It is currently on display at a museum in Ulm, Germany and is considered to be the oldest form of zoomorphic (animal-shaped) sculpture in the world. Accompanying photos of the Löwenmensch are photos of Narasimha idols or sculptures in Indian caves and temples.