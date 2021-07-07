Morphed Images Used to Falsely Attribute Quotes to Rahul Gandhi

A set of images is being shared on social media to claim that news channel ABP News ran a bulletin on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's remark when he allegedly said that his ancestors and he are Muslims.

One of the images goes on to claim that Gandhi had apparently said, "It is important to help Pakistan and we shall definitely do it."

However, we found that the viral images are morphed versions of the official ABP News bulletin and the channel did not air any such visual.