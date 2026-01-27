AI Clip of COAS Dwivedi Viral as Criticizing Pak’s Entry on Gaza Peace Board

advertisement
A video showing Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi speaking on a podium, seemingly responding to a query about Pakistan being requested to join the US-made Board of Peace (BoP) is being shared on social media.
Here's what he said:
Is the claim true?: No, the claim is false as the video is created using artificial intelligence (AI).
What we found: At first, we ran a relevant keyword search to check if Dwivedi had made such a statement, however we did not find any credible sources to prove the claim.
We, then, divided the video into multiple screenshots and ran a Google reverse image search on some of them.
It led us to a live stream featuring similar frames by ANI from 22 January. Dwivedi attended the launch of a book named, "Redlines Redrawn: Operation Sindoor and India's New Normal"
We went through the stream but found no mention of the Gaza Peace Board.
This led us to run the clip on AI-detection tool Deepfake-O-Meter, which revealed that the viral video was created with the help of AI.
Here are the results by Deepfake-O-Meter.
PIB fact-check: The Press Information Bureau's fact-check unit also debunked the viral claim and called it a "deepfake," shared to mislead people and spread misinformation.
What is the Gaza Peace Board?: US President Donald Trump launched an international “Board of Peace” at the World Economic Forum in Davos on 22 January, positioning it as a body to help oversee post-war Gaza reconstruction and broader conflict resolution, with him as chair and invites sent to dozens of nations.
As per a press release by the Pakistani government, the neighbouring country has accepted US's invitation to join the board.
Conclusion: The viral clip is created using AI and is not a real incident.
