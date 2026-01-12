Fact-Check: AI-Generated Clip Showing Tiger Attacking Biker Viral as Real

advertisement
A video showing a tiger attacking a biker and dragging him away into a forest-like space is being shared as a real incident on social media platforms.
What we found: At first, we ran a relevant keyword search to check if there had been any recent cases of tiger attacks in India.
However, none of the reports matched with the viral video in question.
We then noticed some irregularities in the video, such as the tiger's body appearing distorted in some frames and the car's number plate being illegible.
Here is a close-up of the frame.
Such anomalies are often noticed in content created using AI.
Team WebQoof then ran the clip on the AI-detection tool, Hive Moderation, which revealed that the viral video was created using AI.
Conclusion: The viral clip showing a tiger attacking a biker is created using AI and is not a real incident.
