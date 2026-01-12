Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Fact-Check: AI-Generated Clip Showing Tiger Attacking Biker Viral as Real

Fact-Check: AI-Generated Clip Showing Tiger Attacking Biker Viral as Real

AI-detection tool Hive Moderation revealed that the viral clip was created using AI.

Khushi Mehrotra
WebQoof
Published:
Fact-Check: This video is created using AI and is not real.
Fact-Check: This video is created using AI and is not real. 

(Source: The Quint) 

A video showing a tiger attacking a biker and dragging him away into a forest-like space is being shared as a real incident on social media platforms.

(Source: Instagram/Screenshot)

Is the claim true?: No, the claim is false as this video is created using artificial intelligence (AI).

What we found: At first, we ran a relevant keyword search to check if there had been any recent cases of tiger attacks in India.

  • However, none of the reports matched with the viral video in question.

  • We then noticed some irregularities in the video, such as the tiger's body appearing distorted in some frames and the car's number plate being illegible.

Here is a close-up of the frame.

Here is a close-up of the frame.

  • Such anomalies are often noticed in content created using AI.

  • Team WebQoof then ran the clip on the AI-detection tool, Hive Moderation, which revealed that the viral video was created using AI.

Here are the results by Hive Moderation.

(Source: Hive Moderation) 

Conclusion: The viral clip showing a tiger attacking a biker is created using AI and is not a real incident.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

