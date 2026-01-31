This Video of Indian Army 'Failing' During Republic Day Stunts in AI-Generated

advertisement
A series of short clips showing groups performing dangerous stunts but failing to complete them is being shared on social media to claim that it shows the Indian Army.
Those sharing noted, "Every time the Indian Army tries a tactical stunt, it looks less like combat training and more like a low-budget circus trailer filmed in one take." (sic.)
Some users also noted that the video was from India's 77th Republic Day on 26 January.
What we found: At first, we divided the viral clip into multiple screenshots to find whether this incident had been reported, previously. However, we did not find any credible sources to prove the validty of the claim.
In some screenshots we noticed "Sora AI's" watermark, noting that the video was created using AI.
Anomalies in the video: Additionally, we noticed some red flags in the video. In the first clip, a uniformed personnel falls from a height and instantly gets up on their feet.
Here is a close-up of the frame.
Team WebQoof, then, ran the video on the AI-detection tool Hive Moderation which revealed that the viral clip was 98.9% generated using AI.
Conclusion: The viral video is AI-generated and not a real incident.
