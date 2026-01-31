This Video of Indian Army 'Failing' During Republic Day Stunts in AI-Generated

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019This Video of Indian Army 'Failing' During Republic Day Stunts in AI-Generated

AI-detection tool Hive Moderation revealed that the viral clip was AI-generated.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Fact-Check: This video is created using AI and is not real as claimed.&nbsp;</p></div>
Fact-Check: This video is created using AI and is not real as claimed. 

(Source: The Quint) 

A series of short clips showing groups performing dangerous stunts but failing to complete them is being shared on social media to claim that it shows the Indian Army.

  • Those sharing noted, "Every time the Indian Army tries a tactical stunt, it looks less like combat training and more like a low-budget circus trailer filmed in one take." (sic.)

  • Some users also noted that the video was from India's 77th Republic Day on 26 January.

An archive of this post can be found here.

(Source: X/Screenshot) 

(Archives of similar claims can be found here and here.)

Is the claim true?: No, the claim is false as this video is generated using artificial intelligence (AI).

What we found: At first, we divided the viral clip into multiple screenshots to find whether this incident had been reported, previously. However, we did not find any credible sources to prove the validty of the claim.

  • In some screenshots we noticed "Sora AI's" watermark, noting that the video was created using AI.

Here is a close-up of the frame. 

(Source: X/Altered by The Quint) 

Anomalies in the video: Additionally, we noticed some red flags in the video. In the first clip, a uniformed personnel falls from a height and instantly gets up on their feet.

Team WebQoof, then, ran the video on the AI-detection tool Hive Moderation which revealed that the viral clip was 98.9% generated using AI.

Here are the results by Hive Moderation.

(Source: Hive Moderation/Screenshot) 

Conclusion: The viral video is AI-generated and not a real incident.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

