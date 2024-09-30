Fact-Check: Old Video Falsely Shared As One of Hezbollah Strike on Israeli Base

advertisement
A video showing a structure exploding is being shared on social media, where users are sharing it with the claim that it shows Hezbollah's recent attack on an Israeli base.
How did we find out the truth?: We divided the video into multiple keyframes using InVID, a video verification tool, and ran reverse image searches on some of them.
Through Microsoft's Bing, we found a YouTube video published on 30 November 2015, which carried the same visuals and mentioned that it showed a "chemical plant blast" in China.
Adding the words 'chemical blast 2015' to the reverse image search on Google Images led us to a report by Military.com, which mentioned that the incident took place on 17 November 2015, at a chemical factory in China's Zhejiang province.
A further search led us to the same video, uploaded on a website called Manufacturing.net, which also mentioned that it showed a blast at a chemical processing plant in China.
While we could not independently verify the location of the video, we can confirm that the video is old and has no connection to the ongoing armed conflict between Israel's forces and Hezbollah.
Conclusion: An old video, reportedly showing an explosion at a chemical processing facility in China, is being falsely shared as visuals of Hezbollah's strike on an Israeli base.
