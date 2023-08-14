Fact-Check: Video Doesn't Show Imran Khan in Jail; It Is Old and Altered!

Fact-check: An old and edited video of Imran Khan is going viral to claim that it shows him in jail.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
A video showing former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan sitting silently with his eyes closed is going viral on social media to claim that this video was recorded inside the jail where is currently being held.
Why was Khan arrested?: He was arrested on 5 August after being found guilty by a district and sessions court in the Toshakhana case.
The court convicted Khan on charges of corruption related to the state gift repository.
Rejecting Khan's petition to dismiss the case, the court sentenced him to imprisonment for three years.
An archive can be seen here.
How did we find out the truth?: On the top left corner of the video, we noticed a URL for We News, a Pakistani news outlet.
The video carried a URL.
We checked their YouTube channel for Khan's interview and found a video shared on 1 August.
The title read, "Imran Khan Exclusive: 'In the elections, PTI's graph will go up due to the delay".
We noticed that the viral video was clipped from this longer version from the 0:01, 1:04, 2:27 and 3:40 timestamps, where Khan's actions are the same but his eyes are open.
Further, we compared the original video with the viral video which was altered to show Khan closed eyes.
The viral video is altered.
We have also reached out to We News for more information about the video and the story will be updated when we receive a response.
Viral filter: The viral video of Khan is an example of the filter, a form of Augmented Reality (AR), that has been going viral on social media platforms like Tik Tok, Instagram and Snapchat.
This 'eyes closed' filter that makes it look like the person's eyes are closed when in reality they are not.
We could also noticed discrepancies in the viral video where the 'eyes closed' filter was not working properly.
Discrepancies in the viral video where one eye looks shut and the other does not.
Conclusion: An old and edited video of Imran Khan is going viral to claim that it shows him in jail.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)