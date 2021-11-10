'Claims Backed by Documents': Nawab Malik Replies to Defamation Case by Wankhede

Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik, in his reply to the defamation case filed by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officer Sameer Wankhede's father, said that the latter has not been able to make a case of defamation and all the allegations made by him against Wankhede's family are corroborated with relevant documents.

Malik told the Bombay High Court that the plea by Dhyandev Wankhede would have to be granted permission by the court to represent his family members.

Malik's reply came after the Bombay High Court on 8 November asked him to file a reply to the suit.

On the row over Wankhede's birth certificate, Malik said that it has been issued by the officers of the Brihanmumbai Municipal corporation (BMC) and that he must question the civic body about the certificate's credibility.