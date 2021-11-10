'Claims Backed by Documents': Nawab Malik Replies to Defamation Case by Wankhede
Dhyandev Wankhede, father of NCB officer Sameer Wankhede, has filed a defamation suit against Nawab Malik.
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik, in his reply to the defamation case filed by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officer Sameer Wankhede's father, said that the latter has not been able to make a case of defamation and all the allegations made by him against Wankhede's family are corroborated with relevant documents.
Malik told the Bombay High Court that the plea by Dhyandev Wankhede would have to be granted permission by the court to represent his family members.
Malik's reply came after the Bombay High Court on 8 November asked him to file a reply to the suit.
On the row over Wankhede's birth certificate, Malik said that it has been issued by the officers of the Brihanmumbai Municipal corporation (BMC) and that he must question the civic body about the certificate's credibility.
“Everyday something or the other is posted hence I am here. Today morning only Malik put a tweet supposedly about Sameer Wankhede’s sister-in-law," Wankhede's lawyer had argued before the court on Monday.
Advocate Arshad Shaikh, appearing on behalf of Wankhede had asked the Bombay HC on Monday if Malik could be stopped from further defaming the Wankhede family.
Wankhede has sought Rs 1.25 crore in damages from Malik. The plea has also requested the court to ensure that Malik deletes the defamatory statements and tweets about his family, and has also sought preventive measures for the same.
