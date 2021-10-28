2020 Attack on Sameer Wankhede-Led NCB Team in Goregaon Passed Off as Recent

A viral claim on social media states that a team led by Narcotics Control Bureau's (NCB) Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede was attacked by alleged drug peddlers in Goregaon, Mumbai "yesterday evening."

The claim comes in the backdrop of Wankhede investigating the drugs-on-cruise case, involving Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, and also facing allegations by Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik.

However, we found that while such an incident did happen, it's not a recent one. Rather, the NCB team was attacked in Goregaon in November 2020, and three suspects had then been arrested.