Digitally Altered Video Passed Off as Kylian Mbappe Playing With a Robot

Fact-Check| The video has been digitally altered to add the robot.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
A video which shows footballer Kylian Mbappe passing football to a robot who eventually scores a goal is being shared on the internet as a real incident.
What have users said?: People have shared the video with a caption that said, "How real is this? Mbappe training with a robot."
An archive of the post can be found here.
The video had garnered around 26,000 views at the time of writing this report.
(You can view archives of similar posts here, here, and here.)
Are these claims true?: No, the video has been digitally altered to add a robot instead of a human. The original one which could be traced back to at least June 2022 shows Mbappe passing the ball to a human who then scores the goal.
How did we find out?: A closer look showed the exact moment when the robot was added on instead of the human in the video.
One can see a human receiving the ball passed by Mbappe.
Further, we performed a keyword search on YouTube with the words "Mbappe reaction goal".
This led us to a similar video uploaded on a channel called 'OussiFooty'.
The video was uploaded on 5 June 2022 and was titled, "Mbappé's reaction says it all."
Comparing both the videos: On comparing visuals from both the videos, we found that the viral one has been edited to add the robot instead of the human.
(Swipe right to view all comparisons.)
A comparison clearly highlights the similarities.
A comparison clearly highlights the similarities.
A comparison clearly highlights the similarities.
Conclusion: It is clear that the video that shows footballer Mbappe playing with a robot is digitally altered and is being shared with a false claim.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined