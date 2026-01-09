Old Video of a Huge Pileup of Vehicles Viral as Recent Visuals Without Context

advertisement
A video which shows a huge pileup of vehicles on what appears to be a highway is going viral on the internet as a recent incident that took place on 31 December 2025.
It was shared with a caption that included hashtags like #uae and #india.
How did we find that out?: Using the help of Google Lens, we conducted a reverse image search and found the same visuals uploaded on a verified Facebook handle called 'Accident Compensation'.
The video was shared on 12 August 2025.
Its caption said, "On Texas’ I-35W highway, a layer of ice turns the road into a deadly trap, triggering a chain-reaction crash involving dozens of trucks and cars. The roar of the impacts and the magnitude of the disaster shake both witnesses and rescuers, as multiple injuries and fatalities are confirmed in one of the most shocking accidents ever recorded on that highway."
We repeated the reverse image search process and found an older version that was uploaded on an unverified YouTube channel on 13 October 2023. You can watch it here.
News reports: BBC, on its official YouTube channel, too, shared visuals from the deadly pileup that took place in Texas.
The video report was shared on 12 February 2021 and it was titled, "Driver captures deadly 100-vehicle Texas pile-up - BBC News."
A NBCDFW report added that dozens of people were injured and at least six people died in a massive pileup involving at least 133 vehicles. The incident took place on the North Texas Express toll lanes in Forth Worth.
A recent report published on the official YouTube channel of media outlet WFAA carried the same footage, while talking about the recent jury verdict in the 2021 Texas pileup case.
It was shared on 15 December 2025 with a caption that said, "A jury returned a $44.1 million verdict against a trucking company over the deadly Fort Worth pileup crash in 2021."
Conclusion: It is safe to say that the video is old and was not taken in either India or United Arab Emirates.
