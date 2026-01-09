This Video Doesn’t Show US Seizing the Russian-Flagged Oil Tanker ‘Marinera'

A video which seems to show a military exercise is being circulated on the internet with users claiming that it actually shows the United States seizing the Russian-flagged oil tanker named 'Marinera'.

What did the viral post say?: The clip was shared with a caption that said, "This is the moment US Special Forces successfully boarded the RUSSIAN -flagged Iranian-linked oil tanker, Marinera, in the Atlantic ocean. I'm beginning to think that the US is mightier than we assumed."