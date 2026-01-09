Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019This Video Doesn’t Show US Seizing the Russian-Flagged Oil Tanker ‘Marinera'

This Video Doesn’t Show US Seizing the Russian-Flagged Oil Tanker ‘Marinera'

The video is old and shows a joint military exercise between the US and the Philippines.

Abhishek Anand
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Fact-Check | The video is old and shows a joint military exercise between the armed forces of the US and the Philippines.</p></div>
i

Fact-Check | The video is old and shows a joint military exercise between the armed forces of the US and the Philippines.

(Photo: Altered by The Quint)

advertisement

A video which seems to show a military exercise is being circulated on the internet with users claiming that it actually shows the United States seizing the Russian-flagged oil tanker named 'Marinera'.

What did the viral post say?: The clip was shared with a caption that said, "This is the moment US Special Forces successfully boarded the RUSSIAN -flagged Iranian-linked oil tanker, Marinera, in the Atlantic ocean. I'm beginning to think that the US is mightier than we assumed."

An archive of the post can be found here.

(Source: X (formerly Twitter)/Screenshot)

This post had clocked around a million views on the platform. More archives of similar such claims could be found here, here, and here.

What's the truth?: The video dates back to April 2025 and shows an annual exercise between the armed forces of the United States and the Philippines. This made the viral claim misleading.

Also ReadDoes This Video Show Man Slapping Gandhi Statue in Thiruvananthapuram? No!

How did we find that out?: A basic reverse image search on the keyframes of the viral video using the help of Google Lens led us to the same visuals uploaded on a Facebook handle named 'Aeronews'.

  • This clip was shared on 15 May 2025 with a caption that said, "U.S. Army MH-60 Black Hawk and MH-47 Chinook helicopter assigned to the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment (Airborne) operate in formation with the U.S. Naval Special Warfare Combatant Craft (Assault) vessels. Video: US Navy."

  • This finding immediately proved that the visuals were old and unrelated to the recent development.

Other sources: On conducting a second round of Google Lens search, we came across the same video published on the official website of Defense Visual Information Distribution Service (DVIDS).

  • As per the available details, the video was taken on 22 April 2025.

  • It showed an annual joint exercise between the Philippines and the US named 'Balikatan', which took place in Subic Bay, Philippines.

The video was taken on 22 April 2025.

(Source: DVIDS/Screenshot)

Conclusion: Evidently, the video is old and is being incorrectly linked to the US' seizure of the Russian-flagged oil tanker.

Also ReadIs Mayor Zohran Mamdani Responsible for Subway Fare Hikes in New York City? No!

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT