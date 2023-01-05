Old Clip of a Massive Car Pile Up on Yamuna Expressway Shared as Recent
The video dates back to November 2017 when several vehicles collided with each other on the Yamuna Expressway.
A video, which shows a massive car pile up on what appears to be a highway, is being circulated on the internet as a recent incident.
Why is it being shared?: Social media users have shared the clip in the backdrop of the plummeting temperatures in North India that have resulted in dense fog and poor visibility.
But...?: The clip is from 2017 and it reportedly shows an accident on the Yamuna Expressway.
Back in 2017, dense smog and low visibility had led to three instances of pile ups involving over 20 vehicles.
How did we find out?: The Quint had reported on the incident on 8 November 2017. The video had also gone viral on social media platforms at that time.
The police said more than 20 vehicles were involved in the accident on the expressway. This had resulted in at least 22 people getting injured.
Then Station House Officer (SHO) of Dankaur Farmud Ali had said a Scorpio vehicle on way from Agra to Noida collided with a bag containing some construction material.
He further said a bus that was moving behind the Scorpio car rammed into it and resulted in a series of ten more cars piling up.
Conclusion: It is clear that the clip is old and not recent as claimed.
