How Pakistan-Linked Accounts Are Running a Disinformation Campaign Against India

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"Force the enemy to battle on two fronts...A double-edged attack was always more effective than a single shot, particularly”, wrote Dan Brown in one of his books named Deception Point.
That is the same strategy that users (both state and non-state) in Pakistan are trying to equip themselves against India after the two countries witnessed tensions in 2025. Although the military tensions came to a halt, the battle on social media platforms is far from over.
Users based in Pakistan are running a coordinated campaign of m/disinformation against India. This includes deliberate painting of a crisis unfolding in India or regular posting of AI-generated clips targeting prominent leaders.
This report will analyse the types of narratives being peddled, examine the accounts sharing these claims, and underline the need for immediate measures to address such patterns.
While reviewing these 16 claims, we identified four major narratives or categories shared on social media by people based in Pakistan.
The most common occurrence we spotted was users sharing posts carrying AI-generated videos [10] of prominent political leaders or military leaders. (Note: Some of these claims have been counted twice and placed into multiple categories based on their nature.)
For example: A video that purportedly showed Additional Director General of the Army Design Bureau (ADB), Major General CS Mann, talking about "India's route to take back Akhand Bharat" went viral on the internet.
An Instagram user named 'itsbasharhashmi' had shared this video on their account.
A closer look at the profile photo of the user would show that it carries the mention of ISPR [The Inter-Services Public Relations], which is Pakistan's Army media wing.
Several fact-checking organisations, including The Quint, debunked the video and found that it was AI-generated. You can read our report here.
Were Indians arrested during West Asia crisis?: Under the second theme, we found at least three claims that talked about Indian nationals being arrested in Iran or Bahrain on the suspicion of leaking sensitive operations.
The two common aspects—all of these claims emerged from Pakistan and tried to show India and its population in a bad light and secondly, none of them was true. You can read our reports here, here, and here.
The imaginary 'crisis': How do you prove that a population is unhappy in a country? You show footages as evidence of the spreading unrest or sometimes create an illusion of the crisis.
The latter part is what Pakistani users are trying to do on social media platforms.
The four claims, all of which originated from Pakistan, talked about attacks on army camps in Jammu and Kashmir, turmoil in Manipur, and fire spreading in the national capital.
As you can imagine, all these claims were untrue and unrelated videos were being peddled to create this false narrative.
Is India against Iran?: Social media users located in Pakistan definitely think so. Six claims, which included AI-generated clips of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, were shared as proof of India explicitly voicing its support for Israel amid tensions.
Don't believe us?: Look at the screenshots below, which serve as the actual proof (unlike the viral claims) of our findings.
An X handle named 'The Whistle Blower', which is regularly called out for spreading disinformation, remains at the centre for sharing deepfakes and AI-generated content of Indian leaders.
A quick look at the video below would show that the user is obsessed with two things:
Creating deepfakes
Creating deepfakes of Indian leaders
The account consistently shares such content to further a narrative that could primarily lead to people falling for such coordinated campaigns.
While the location of the account is not revealed (and is withheld in India), the content published on this handle regularly gets picked up by other Pakistani social media accounts.
A Facebook handle called 'Pakistan Zindabad' remains one of the serial offenders, which keeps peddling AI-generated clips of Indian leaders.
The page has consistently been sharing posts since August 2025, and a review would show that it also regularly posts content targeting India.
This includes YouTube videos, images, and other clips that talks about the declining relationship of India with other countries.
When we went through an Instagram handle called 'Voice of Pakistan', we found that it had shared multiple AI-generated video of Indian army and political leaders in a bid to create a narrative.
Ironically, the page's bio says that it counters disinformation.
If you go through this Instagram handle, you'll find that the user regularly shares such updates that portray Pakistan in a good light and puts tarnishing content against India.
This handle's first post dates back to August 2025 and talks about Kashmir.
Another Facebook page named 'Pak Vision', which was created in June 2021 to promote the "positive image of Pakistan", is responsible for sharing at least four AI-generated videos of Indian leaders in March.
This page, in reality, regularly posts content targeting India.
It also has shared m/disinformation related to the Israel-Iran tensions at multiple instances. Old and unrelated videos were also peddled as recent visuals of damage witnessed in Israel.
The coordinated disinformation campaign that is being run against India by Pakistan-linked social media handles comes under what is called FIMI (Foreign Information Manipulation and Interference).
The EU Disinfo Lab defines FIMI as "a mostly non-illegal pattern of behaviour that threatens or has the potential to negatively impact values, procedures and political processes. Such activity is manipulative in character, conducted in an intentional and coordinated manner..."
Does it mean that it can hamper India's interests?: While this is a question for the future to answer, but we have seen time and again how disinformation campaign can create a sense of panic among the population and lead to real-life problems.
At present, the fact-checking wing of the Press Information Bureau (PIB) and other independent fact-checking organisations have consistently debunked such malicious claims that originate from Pakistan and target India. However, it also raises a question whether this would be enough in the long run.
It should be noted that bad actors are responsible for creating panic using the help of social media. So, next time when you come across such claims and are unsure about its nature, stop being forwarding it and send it to us on our WhatsApp tipline.
This will prevent you from becoming a WebQoof!
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)