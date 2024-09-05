How Pro-Russian Accounts Tried To Overwhelm Fact-Checkers With Propaganda

CLICK HERE TO READ THE FULL MULTIMEDIA IMMERSIVE

The leaders of the Soviet Union well understood the idea of proxy wars during the Cold War period. This 'cold war' was fought indirectly on different grounds by the United States and the Soviet Union.

However, this idea has taken a new shape in the modern times. When Russia invaded Ukraine, it inevitably started a direct war between the two countries.

But, Russia has also been fighting a proxy war.

A war of disinformation, a war of narratives, and a war on social media platforms.

You may ask how is this possible? Well, here's the answer.

On 3 April, The Quint's WebQoof received a mail from a user who requested us to check several Telegram links related to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

While we normally receive requests to verify claims that are viral on the internet, this was a bit different.

These mails continued, more Telegram groups were flagged, more 'information' was asked to be verified.