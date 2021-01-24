BJP Shares Clipped Video of Mamata Reciting Islamic Verses

A day after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s outburst after she was greeted with ‘Jai Shree Ram’ chants during the commemoration event of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose in Kolkata, Bharatiya Janta Party’s (BJP) official West Bengal unit shared an old video of Banerjee reciting Islamic verses at an event, accusing her of ‘appeasement politics’.

Only, the said video has been clipped and shared out of context. In a longer version of the same video, Banerjee can be heard reciting not just Islamic, but verses of other religions too.