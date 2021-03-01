Bengal Polls: Decoding The Tricky Cong-Left-Abbas 'Love Triangle'

The latest political flashpoint in West Bengal politics, ahead of the state elections in end March, has for a change, come from the "Third Front" in the state. The Front is a coalition between the Left Front, Congress and the Indian Secular Front (ISF) party launched by Furfura Sharif cleric, Abbas Siddiqui.

At a rally by the Front at Kolkata's legendary Brigade Parade Grounds on 28 February, the crowds (in lakhs) were witness to a public spat between ISF's Siddiqui and West Bengal Congress Chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. On stage at the rally, and in the chatter that has followed, it was clear that the Left Front was the wall between Siddiqui and the Congress. Both of them claimed that they have had talks with the Left only and were, therefore, not answerable to any other political force.

The Brigade incident has thrown open the cracks in the Front, trying (albeit bleakly) to make themselves be counted in what has become a bipolar contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Trinamool Congress (TMC).