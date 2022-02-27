Jobs, Insurgency, Health: How Has BJP Performed in Manipur in Last Five Years?

Voting for 60 constituencies in the north-eastern state of Manipur is scheduled to take place in two phases – on 28 February and 5 March – in the ongoing 2022 Assembly elections.

The main parties in the fray are the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, National People’s Party (NPP), Naga People’s Front (NPF), and Trinamool Congress (TMC), with the BJP in power for the last five years.