Old Photo of Attack on Military Personnel Shared as Recent Ambush in Manipur

A photo is being shared on social media with the claim that it shows the scene of ambush that happened in Churachandpur district of Manipur that killed seven people.

On 13 November, insurgents had ambushed a military convoy of the 46 Assam Rifles killing seven people, including a Commanding officer and his family in Manipur.

However, we found the photo is from 2015 that showed Indian security personnel inspecting a scene of an attack on a military convoy when rebels killed 20 troops on 4 June 2015 in Chandel district of Manipur.