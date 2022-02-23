'Upcoming Manipur Election Will Determine Next 25 Years in the State': PM Modi

Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi, while addressing a rally in poll-bound Manipur, urged people to vote for a "double-engine government" in the upcoming assembly election, NDTV reported.

Speaking in the Heingang constituency, which is Manipur Chief Minister (CM) N Biren Singh's constituency, the prime minister listed the accomplishments of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government in the state.

He also said that if people vote the BJP back to power, the foundations for development for the next 25 years would be laid.

He promised the voters of the state that he would make Manipur an integral part of connectivity with East Asia after the completion of a highway between Thailand and Myanmar.