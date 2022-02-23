'Upcoming Manipur Election Will Determine Next 25 Years in the State': PM Modi

PM Modi also attacked the Congress Party, saying that the party was responsible for bandhs and blockades across the state.
Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi, while addressing a rally in poll-bound Manipur, urged people to vote for a "double-engine government" in the upcoming assembly election, NDTV reported.
Speaking in the Heingang constituency, which is Manipur Chief Minister (CM) N Biren Singh's constituency, the prime minister listed the accomplishments of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government in the state.
He also said that if people vote the BJP back to power, the foundations for development for the next 25 years would be laid.
He promised the voters of the state that he would make Manipur an integral part of connectivity with East Asia after the completion of a highway between Thailand and Myanmar.
He also blamed the Congress for the lack of development and poor connectivity in the region.
This comes at a time when Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, on Monday, 21 February, called the BJP "arrogant" at an election rally in Imphal, Manipur.
Gandhi stated that the BJP is "attacking" the state's democratic values as it has not held council elections in the last five years.
The Wayanad MP also accused PM Modi of helping Yoga teacher Baba Ramdev's company Patanjali and "two-three" large companies by palm plantations, according to a report by NDTV.
"We are not interested in helping Baba Ramdev, we want to protect the future of Manipur," Gandhi added.
