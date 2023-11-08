Video Game Simulation Peddled as Hamas Attacking Israeli Tanks in Gaza

Fact-Check | The video has been made using a video game simulator and does not show a real incident.
A video which shows missiles destroying several tanks is being shared with a claim stating that it shows Hamas attacking Israeli tanks and United States Delta Forces in Gaza.
What are users saying?: Those sharing the video have said, "10 Minutes Ago! Hamas' Kornet missiles destroyed Israeli tanks and US Delta Forces entering Gaza."
How did we find that out?: A keyword search on Google directed us to the same video uploaded on an unverified YouTube channel named 'PRO LRR'.
It was uploaded on 29 October and was titled "10 Minutes Ago! Hamas' Kornet missiles destroyed Israeli tanks and US Delta Forces entering Gaza."
The video's description mentioned that the video is a virtual game simulation and has been generated using Arma 3.
It further said, "We simulate articles that appear in the news."
The video was a simulation and does not show a real incident.
Comparing the visuals: On comparing keyframes from the viral video to the one uploaded on YouTube, we found that both of them are the same and have been generated using Arma 3.
A comparison clearly highlights the similarities.
Conclusion: It is clear that the video has been generated using Arma 3 and does not show a real incident of Hamas attacking Israeli tanks.
