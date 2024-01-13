Old Clip of Procession in UP Falsely Shared as Hyderabad, Linked to Ram Temple

The video is old and was taken in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh.
A video of a large procession, which shows many people dressed in red and saffron clothes, is being shared on social media.
The claim: Those sharing the video are claiming that it shows a 'Akshat Kalash Yatra' (a religious procession with rice) in Hyderabad, which was conducted in connection to the Ram temple in Ayodhya, which will be inaugurated on 22 January.
Is it true?: No, the video is neither from Hyderabad nor does it show a procession related to the Ram temple.
It shows a 'kalash yatra' (pot procession) in godman Bageshwar Dham Sarkar's honour (whose name is Dhirendra Shastri), which was held in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida area in July 2023.
How did we find out?: Using InVID, a video verification tool, we divided the viral video into multiple keyframes and ran reverse image searches on some of them.
One of these searches led us to an Instagram account called 'Hindu Ekta Sangathan', which had shared this video on 12 July 2023.
Text overlayed on the video mentioned that it showed a kalash yatra which was taken out in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, in Bageshwar Dham Sarkar's honour.
Taking a cue from this, we looked for more visuals of the event.
We came across one part of the viral clip on Bageshwar Dham's verified YouTube channel in a video which was published on 9 July 2023.
We noticed the same set of people walking in front of the procession.
Hindi news organisations ETV Bharat and News18 Uttar Pradesh also covered the event.
Conclusion: A video of a procession related to Bageshwar Dham Sarkar held in Greater Noida is being falsely shared as one of a procession related to the Ram temple, held in Hyderabad.
