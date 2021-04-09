Govt Handles Misquote PM Modi’s Exam Tips on ‘Difficult Questions’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's virtual event, 'Pariksha Pe Charcha', held on Wednesday, 7 April, caused quite a stir on social media as official government handles misquoted him as saying, “Attempt the difficult questions first,” when in reality he was referring to preparing the difficult subjects while studying and not "questions" in an exam.

The event was held for students, teachers and parents where the Prime Minister shared tips and answered questions on how to prepare for examinations.