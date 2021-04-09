Govt Handles Misquote PM Modi’s Exam Tips on ‘Difficult Questions’

(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's virtual event, 'Pariksha Pe Charcha', held on Wednesday, 7 April, caused quite a stir on social media as official government handles misquoted him as saying, “Attempt the difficult questions first,” when in reality he was referring to preparing the difficult subjects while studying and not "questions" in an exam.
The event was held for students, teachers and parents where the Prime Minister shared tips and answered questions on how to prepare for examinations.
CLAIM
The quote was tweeted by the official Twitter handle of the Prime Minister's 'Mann Ki Baat' account, but it was later deleted.
You can view an archived version here.
It was also shared and later deleted by the official Twitter handle of PMO India. An archived version, first archived by fact-checking website Boom Live, can be viewed here.
The quote was also shared by the government's Press Information Bureau (PIB) in Uttarakhand. All India Mahila Congress also shared an image of the Mann Ki Baat update's deleted tweet stating that PM Modi had asked students to attempt the difficult questions first, but he wouldn’t answer questions at a press conference.
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also shared the claim on Facebook.
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
We went through the Prime Minister's 'Parisksha Pe Charcha' address on his official YouTube channel and found that he was referring to preparing for the difficult subjects while studying and not “questions” in an exam.
Around 13:50 minutes into the video, PM Modi says, "You must have seen teachers and parents teach us that do whatever is easy, first. Usually, it is said so, especially for exams that first attempt whatever is easy. When time is left, attempt whatever is difficult."
PM Modi's advice came as a response to a question by a student on facing difficult subjects that cause fear. He also shares that he himself takes up the difficult issues brought up by his officers in the morning while focusing on others during the rest of the day.
The segment can also be seen in a tweet put out by the Prime Minister's official Twitter handle.
Evidently, government handles as well as other social media users misquoted the Prime Minister's advice on attempting difficult subjects first, while studying.
The claim was first debunked by BOOM Live.
