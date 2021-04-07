‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’: PM Modi Asks Parents to Be More Involved

PM Modi further said if adults treated their staff and others around them with concern, then they will not bother about imparting good values to their children.



“When you treat your staff badly, your child sees it,” the Prime Minister said.



He also lamented unequal treatment of boys and girls at home, and said:



“Our female Gods have same importance as our male Gods. But at home our daughters and our sons are treated differently at home. Which is why when the boy grows up what he sees at home impacts the way he treats women.”