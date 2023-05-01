Viral Video of Goats Being Thrown From Truck Is From Maharashtra, Not UP’s Unnao

The video was taken near Maharastra's Ghoti area.
A video showing goats being thrown out of a moving truck has gone viral on social media.
What is the claim?: The video is being shared to claim that the incident took place along the Kanpur-Unnao road in Uttar Pradesh.
The video was shared with the same claim by Hindi news organisation Live Hindustan and Hindustan Times.
How did we find out?: We carefully observed the video and noticed a highway signboard towards the end of this video.
On zooming in, we saw that it mentioned the distance to Maharashtra's Aurangabad (now known as Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar) as 206 kilometres and showed the name Ghoti with a single digit next to it.
We noticed a signboard in the video.
Under one of the claims, we came across a reply by Unnao Police's verified Twitter account.
They said that the claim about the video being from Unnao was false, adding that the incident took place along the Igatpuri-Ghoti road in Maharashtra.
Unnao police said that the video was from Maharashtra.
Taking a cue from this, we looked for the distance between Ghoti and Aurangabad on Google Maps.
It showed the distance between the toll plaza at Ghoti to Aurangabad as 206 kilometres, which matches the board from the video.
Google Maps showed the distance from Ghoti to Aurangabad as 206 kms.
The Quint reached out to the authorities in Igatpuri for a confirmation and will update this article if and when it is received.
