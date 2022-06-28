This Photo Is From 2015 Glastonbury Music Festival, Not 2022

A photo of trash littered on an open ground is being shared on social media with a claim that it showed scenes from the Glastonbury music festival, where Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg had delivered a speech on 25 June.

After a three-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the five-day Glastonbury festival has resumed this year. The 19-year-old climate activist made a surprise appearance at the festival and delivered a speech from the Pyramid stage on climate crisis.

However, we found that photo is from the 2015 Glastonbury festival at Worthy Farm in England's Somerset. As the festival drew to a close, revellers left all the trash, which included plastic bottles, beer cans, and sheets of unwanted tarpaulin, on the field across the Pyramid stage. The field was later cleared by hundreds of volunteers.