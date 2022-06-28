This Photo Is From 2015 Glastonbury Music Festival, Not 2022

The claim states that it shows the pyramid stage at Glastonbury after Greta Thunberg's environmental speech.
A photo of trash littered on an open ground is being shared on social media with a claim that it showed scenes from the Glastonbury music festival, where Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg had delivered a speech on 25 June.
After a three-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the five-day Glastonbury festival has resumed this year. The 19-year-old climate activist made a surprise appearance at the festival and delivered a speech from the Pyramid stage on climate crisis.
However, we found that photo is from the 2015 Glastonbury festival at Worthy Farm in England's Somerset. As the festival drew to a close, revellers left all the trash, which included plastic bottles, beer cans, and sheets of unwanted tarpaulin, on the field across the Pyramid stage. The field was later cleared by hundreds of volunteers.
CLAIM
The photo is being shared along with the claim that reads, "Pyramid stage at Glastonbury after Greta Thunberg’s environmental speech."
WHAT WE FOUND
We conducted a reverse image search on the photo and found it published in Daily Mail on 29 June 2015.
The image was credited to David Hedges from SWNS, a news agency based out of the United Kingdom.
The photo was published in 2015.
We looked with keywords and found several news reports about the 2015 Glastonbury festival.
Further, we also found similar images of the 2015 music festival held at the Worthy Farm on Getty Images and Associated Press.
The caption of the image on Getty Images read, "Revellers are pictured in front of the Pyramid Stage surrounded by discarded litter at the Glastonbury Festival of Music and Performing Arts on Worthy Farm near the village of Pilton in Somerset, south west England, on June 29, 2015."
The photo is from 29 June 2015.
Next, we also looked for images from the 2022 Glastonbury Festival of Music and Performing Arts.
News reports read that after the festival got over, hundreds of volunteers had gathered to remove the trash from the venue.
We looked for images, and a photo from Getty Images was captioned, "Festivalgoers help in cleaning up the venue at the end of the Glastonbury festival near the village of Pilton in Somerset, southwest England, on June 27, 2022."
The picture was taken in 2022.
Clearly, a photo from 2015 is being shared on social media with the false claim that is shows scenes from 2022 Glastonbury festival after Greta gave her speech.
