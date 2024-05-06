Old, Unrelated Clip Viral as Gangster Goldy Brar Being Shot Dead in California

About Goldy Brar's alleged death news reports: While there were initial reports claiming that the gangster had allegedly died in a shootout, however, recent news reports have clarified that Brar is alive.

It should be noted that Brar was declared a terrorist by the Ministry of Home Affairs. He was allegedly the mastermind behind the murder of Sidhu Moosewala.

A report in Times of India said that a man named Gladney Xavier was killed in a gang-related shooting in Fresno, California.

It carried a statement from the US police who confirmed that the victim was not a man named Goldy Brar.