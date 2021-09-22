‘British Herald’ Featured Narendra Modi in 2019, Not During COVID-19 Pandemic

The photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the cover of a magazine called British Herald has been shared by several social media users. A claim that is being shared with the photograph states that Modi was recently described as the “World’s Most Powerful Person” for his "efforts in controlling the COVID-19 pandemic and helping other countries with vaccines".

However, we found that the magazine cover was not a recent one and was instead published in 2019, after the Bharatiya Janata Party's victory in the 2019 General Elections. However, several news websites had questioned the credibility of the poll which was used to call Modi the “World’s Most Powerful Person”.

We also didn't find any recent article on the magazine's website praising Modi for his handling of COVID-19.