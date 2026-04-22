Does This Video Show TMC Members Being Caught by CRPF in West Bengal? No!

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A video of two men carrying axe and attacking what appears to be a shop is being shared on the internet with users claiming it to be a recent incident from poll-bound West Bengal.
What did the viral post say?: An X (formerly Twitter) premium handle shared the clip with a caption in Hindi that loosely translated to, "The TMC goons had come to intimidate, but they forgot that CRPF is now deployed in Bengal. Treatment administered."
What are the facts?: The video dates back to August 2024 and shows two men vandalising a shop in Bangladesh's Faridpur. This clearly meant that the viral claim was false.
How did we find that out?: We conducted a reverse image search on the keyframes of the viral video and found a news report published by the Dhaka Tribune.
The report said that two individuals were detained after vandalising a business owned by Sanjay Saha, convenor of the upazila branch of the Jatiyatabadi Swachchasebak Dal and president of Boalmari upazila BNP, in Faridpur.
The individuals were identified as Tutul and Dukhu. A case was filed at Boalmari police station in relation to the matter.
Other sources: A keyword in Bangla on YouTube directed us to the full version of the viral video uploaded on a verified channel named 'Independent Television'.
The video was posted on 17 August 2024.
Its title when translated to English said, "Miscreants caught by army while vandalizing shop | Faridpur | Independent TV."
Conclusion: It is evident that the viral video is old and is from Bangladesh.
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