Fact-Check: Video of CDS Anil Chauhan Mocking Trump and the US Is Altered

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A video of the Indian Army's Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan mocking US President Donald Trump and the US' system in an interview with India Today is being shared on social media.
What does he say?: In the video, General Chauhan says that President Trump or JD Vance do not hold any power and that Benjamin Netanyahu runs the global order. Here's what he said,
How did we find out the truth?: We ran a keyword search, and we did not find any credible reports or videos of General Chauhan mocking Trump and the US system.
We ran a reverse image search on the video and found an interview with General Chauhan on India Today from , featuring the same visuals.
In the original clip, General Chauhan emphasises the importance of India preparing for the next phase of Operation Sindoor and that the armed forces must gear up for future challenges. He does not mention the US or President Trump.
PIB's Clarification: The Press Information Bureau's fact-checking wing also issued a clarification stating the video is a deepfake and that the Chief of Defence Staff has made no such statement.
Conclusion: The viral clip has been digitally altered, and General Anil Chauhan has made no such statements.
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