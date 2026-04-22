Politics of 'Anna': Understanding TVK as an Extension of Vijay’s Film Universe

Even in that moment, what stands out is who fills the street: mostly women. This is unlike any rally in Tamil Nadu at the moment. Many are women dressed in coloured sarees, in office clothes with ID cards still clipped on, some in burqas. Some have come straight from picking up their children from school, others carry infants.

Women here do not form a single, easily definable group. Some are long-time fans, after years of watching him on screen. Others come out of curiosity, fatigued by the existing political choices and wanting change – a younger leader who appears, at least for now, more accessible than those in power.

This is why Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is signalling a shift in state politics as the state is set for elections on 23 April.