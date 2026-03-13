Deepfake Shared as Real Video of PM Modi Giving Free Cylinders Amid LPG Shortage

advertisement
A video showing Prime Minister Narendra Modi is being shared on social media, with the caption 'Free gas cylinder' amid the current LPG shortage in the country, which is a result of the ongoing conflict in West Asia.
In the short clip, PM Modi can be heard offering people free gas cylinders under the Ujjwala scheme from 13 March onwards.
How do we know?: We looked for news reports using the keywords 'free gas cylinder', but did not find any credible report or official government announcements.
We also looked for press releases on the Press Information Bureau's website, but did not find any recent, relevant ones.
Since there was no evidence of any offer or scheme of this nature being announced, we suspected the announcement to be fake.
We then ran the audio element through Hiya's Deepfake Voice detector, which gave it an authenticity score of 20 out of 100, noting that the voice was "likely a deepfake."
Conclusion: A fake video has gone viral with the false claim that the government has announced that people will get free gas cylinders amid the ongoing LPG shortage.
