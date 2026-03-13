Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Deepfake Shared as Real Video of PM Modi Giving Free Cylinders Amid LPG Shortage

Deepfake Shared as Real Video of PM Modi Giving Free Cylinders Amid LPG Shortage

The claim is false, as the government has not made any announcements offering free LPG cylinders.

Aishwarya Varma
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A deepfake is being shared to falsely claim that the government is giving out free gas cylinders amid the ongoing LPG shortage.</p></div>
A deepfake is being shared to falsely claim that the government is giving out free gas cylinders amid the ongoing LPG shortage.

(Source: Facebook/Altered by The Quint)

A video showing Prime Minister Narendra Modi is being shared on social media, with the caption 'Free gas cylinder' amid the current LPG shortage in the country, which is a result of the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

  • In the short clip, PM Modi can be heard offering people free gas cylinders under the Ujjwala scheme from 13 March onwards.

An archived version of this post can be seen here.

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)

(Archived versions of more posts sharing this claim can be seen here, here, and here.)

But...?: The claim is false. The government has no made any such relief announcement amid the ongoing shortage.

How do we know?: We looked for news reports using the keywords 'free gas cylinder', but did not find any credible report or official government announcements.

  • We also looked for press releases on the Press Information Bureau's website, but did not find any recent, relevant ones.

  • Since there was no evidence of any offer or scheme of this nature being announced, we suspected the announcement to be fake.

  • We then ran the audio element through Hiya's Deepfake Voice detector, which gave it an authenticity score of 20 out of 100, noting that the voice was "likely a deepfake."

The detector said that the voice was likely a deepfake.

(Source: Hiya/Screenshot)

Conclusion: A fake video has gone viral with the false claim that the government has announced that people will get free gas cylinders amid the ongoing LPG shortage.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

