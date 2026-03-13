AI-Generated Image Viral as Netanyahu Killed Amid Conflict With Iran

advertisement
A image showing a few people struggling to hold Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who seems visibly injured, is being shared on social media.
Those sharing the image have claimed that Netanyahu was killed amid the ongoing conflict with Iran.
What we found: At first, we ran a Google reverse image search on the viral image, however, we did not find any official sources to prove the validity of the claim.
We, then, looked up reports to check whether there was any confirmation about Netanyahu's death. However, we did not find any Israeli media reports corroborating the claim.
Additionally, we found that Iran's Tasnim News Agency published an article which claimed that there were speculations about Netanyahu's "possible death and injury," on 10 March.
Irregularities with the image: Team WebQoof closely examined the image and noted that it carried anomalies which are often present in AI-generated content.
The injury on Netanyahu's face looked unnatural and 'too-clean,' pointing that the image maybe be manipulated.
Additionally, the dust around Netanyahu appeared to fade smoothly around the face, rather than the chaotic pattern typical of real debris dust.
This led us to run the image on AI-detection tools such as Sightengine and Was It AI which revealed that the image as AI-generated.
Here are the results by Sightengine.
Here are the results by Was It AI.
Conclusion: While we were unable to confirm Netanyahu's death, this viral image is AI-generated and not real.
