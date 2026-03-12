'No Need to Panic': Hardeep Singh Puri Addresses LPG Crisis Amid Supply Fears

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri addressed concerns in Parliament regarding the ongoing LPG panic in India, following a surge in bookings and public anxiety over potential supply disruptions linked to the West Asia conflict. The government has maintained that domestic LPG production has increased and that delivery cycles remain unaffected, while urging citizens not to engage in panic buying or hoarding.

Hardeep Singh Puri responded to questions in Parliament on 11 March 2026, clarifying that certain supply details could not be disclosed due to diplomatic sensitivities involving the Strait of Hormuz. The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has also reiterated that efforts are underway to stabilise the situation and secure additional LPG supplies.