'No Need to Panic': Hardeep Singh Puri Addresses LPG Crisis Amid Supply Fears

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri addressed concerns in Parliament regarding the ongoing LPG panic in India, following a surge in bookings and public anxiety over potential supply disruptions linked to the West Asia conflict. The government has maintained that domestic LPG production has increased and that delivery cycles remain unaffected, while urging citizens not to engage in panic buying or hoarding.
Hardeep Singh Puri responded to questions in Parliament on 11 March 2026, clarifying that certain supply details could not be disclosed due to diplomatic sensitivities involving the Strait of Hormuz. The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has also reiterated that efforts are underway to stabilise the situation and secure additional LPG supplies.
As reported by The Hindu, officials confirmed a 25% increase in domestic LPG production since the implementation of supply maintenance orders on 8 March 2026. The Ministry urged the public to refrain from panic booking, stating, “There is no need for customers to rush for booking cylinders, there is no need for panic booking.”
Coverage revealed that local administrations in Chandigarh, Mohali, and Panchkula have stepped up monitoring of LPG distribution, deploying police at gas agencies and conducting inspections to prevent hoarding. Officials assured that domestic LPG stocks remain stable, though commercial supply chains have experienced temporary gaps, particularly affecting restaurants and eateries.
In Pune, reporting indicated a sharp increase in early LPG bookings, with residents seeking refills weeks in advance due to fears of supply disruption. Dealers noted that the surge in demand has overwhelmed distribution centres, while authorities continue to assure the public of adequate stocks and normal delivery timelines.
In Uttar Pradesh, panic buying has led to server slowdowns and long queues at gas agencies. Despite these challenges, district officials have repeatedly stated that there is no shortage of domestic LPG and have warned against hoarding and black marketing.
Authorities in Lucknow noted that panic-driven behaviour has created an artificial crisis, with consumers booking refills far in advance and crowding distribution centres. Enforcement teams have been activated to monitor illegal sales and streamline distribution.
“Sufficient quantity of petroleum products is available with oil companies for all consumers of Uttar Pradesh. The supply of petrol, diesel and other petroleum products is completely normal and there is no shortage of any kind,” stated a senior official.
In Jammu and Kashmir, officials confirmed that LPG and petroleum stocks are sufficient, with daily monitoring in place. The government has warned against hoarding and assured that commercial restrictions do not apply to essential services such as hospitals and educational institutions.
District authorities in Ludhiana have also emphasised that there is no cause for panic, citing adequate reserves of LPG, petrol, and diesel. The administration has warned of strict action against those spreading rumours or engaging in black marketing.
“The district has sufficient stock of LPG cylinders, diesel and petrol. People should not be influenced by rumours. Panic buying will only create inconvenience for others,” said the Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner.
