Video of Ex-R&AW Chief Vikram Sood Praising Pak’s Geopolitical Strategy Is Fake!

A video of former head of the Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW) Vikram Sood, purportedly praising Pakistan for its 'smart' role in the Iran-Israel-US conflict, comparing it to India's approach to the same, is being widely shared on social media.

What does he say?: The clip is being shared to claim that Sood said, "I think the nation that has played the most smartly amongst all this is Pakistan. India always wanted to become a net security provider but Pakistan has become a net stability provider for both China as well as United States. Our foreign minister needs to learn from their strategies, as they have maintained neutrality while retaining their bias. This is a very clever tactic that they use, and it is working for them."