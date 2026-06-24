Old, Unrelated Video From J&K Shared As One from BSF Firing Near Tripura Border

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A video of a man lying on the grass is being shared on social media, claiming to show a Bangladeshi 'intruder' who was gunned down by the Border Security Force (BSF) while attempting to cross into India through the border near Tripura.
The claim is being shared amid the news of a Bangladeshi youth who was shot dead by the BSF in Tripura for alleged smuggling.
One of the posts captioned, "Today, the BSF took down a Bangladeshi intruder attempting to cross the Tripura border by pumping him full of lead."
How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the video and found a news report that shared the same clip.
According to the report by Bhaskar English, two soldiers lost their lives, and a terrorist was also killed in Operation Akhal in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam as the operation entered its ninth day.
The report was published on and states that the clip shows a terrorist, Haris Nazir Dar, who was killed by the security forces.
We ran a keyword search and found a report by WION that shared the same video.
According to the report, at least two terrorists were killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district.
The visual shows one of the two terrorists, Haris Nazir Dar, who was associated with Lashkar-e-Taiba, a Pakistan-based militant organisation.
We found reports from on two suspected Bangladeshi smugglers who were killed near the Tripura border by the BSF.
We also found an article by Tripura Times published on , reporting on the death of a Bangladeshi youth who was shot by BSF personnel at the Kailashahar border in Tripura for an alleged smuggling attempt.
However, the video in the claim is old and does not show any of these shootings.
Conclusion: The video doesn't show a recent firing in Tripura and shows an old video from Jammu and Kashmir.
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