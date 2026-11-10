Old Video Shared as Recent Clip of Khalistanis Clashing With Hindus in Canada

(Archives of more posts sharing this claim can be seen here and here.)
But...?: The claim is misleading, as the video is old.
It dates back to 2023 and shows a pro-Khalistan group disrupting Diwali celebrations in Mississauga, Canada.
There are no reports of Diwali celebrations being disrupted in Brampton or Mississauga.
How did we find out?: We ran a keyword search for the term 'Sikhs Hindus Diwali fight Canada', which did not return any reports about violence.
We only came across some reports mentioning Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Anita Anand and President of the Treasury Board Shafqat Ali attending a Diwali celebration at Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton, such as this one by Hindustan Times.
However, we came across news reports from November 2023, which carried the same visuals and information.
One such report by Times Now, published on , noted that Sikhs and Hindus clashed during Diwali celebrations, which also involved stone pelting.
Another report by Firstpost noted that the incident took place on 12 November 2023, stating that "Khalistanis are causing fresh trouble" by attacking a group of Hindus celebrating Diwali in a premeditated manner.
More reports mentioning the same incident in November 2023 can be seen here, here, and here.
These reports, however, mention that the clash took place in Mississauga in Canada, and not Brampton.
We also came across a report addressing the misinformation by Canadian media outlet Insauga, which carried a statement by Brampton's Mayor Patrick Brown.
Brown clarified that the video was old, stating that the video was from the Westwood Mall in Mississauga in 2023, and not a recent video from Brampton.
Conclusion: A three-year-old video is being circulated as a recent clip showing violence during a Diwali celebration in Canada.
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