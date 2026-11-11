Firecrackers Responsible For 71% Of Delhi’s Diwali Pollution

Delhi recorded its highest post-Diwali Air Quality Index (AQI) in five years, with pollution levels peaking between 11 pm and 1 am after the festival. The AQI hovered around 370 by noon the following day, significantly higher than previous years. Enforcement teams responded to numerous complaints related to firecracker use and dust pollution, while air quality monitoring stations reported severe pollution across the city.
According to Financial Express, Delhi’s Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) received 14 public complaints and generated 74 dust alerts in the 24 hours following Diwali. Of these, a significant number were linked to illegal firecracker use and construction-related dust, highlighting the multifaceted sources of pollution during this period.
As reported by Hindustan Times, PM2.5 readings at many air monitoring stations went blank as levels approached 1,000 micrograms per cubic metre on Diwali night. This technical issue led to underreporting of the actual pollution spike, with subsequent data showing that the worst hour averaged 1,480 µg/m³ across 22 stations, a 15% increase over the previous year.
As highlighted by The Hindu, political parties raised concerns about the accuracy of air quality data, alleging manipulation and selective placement of monitoring stations. Officials warned that underreporting pollution could have serious health consequences, including increased respiratory and cardiac incidents.
Analysis showed that the ICCC’s war room was actively tracking complaints related to firecrackers, dust, and other pollution sources. Enforcement teams were dispatched to investigate and resolve issues, with photographic evidence required for each action taken.
“By Monday noon, it remained around 370, the highest post-Diwali reading in the past five years. In 2022, it was 315,” an official at the ICCC stated.
In the days following Diwali, coverage revealed that illegal firecracker sales persisted in certain markets despite the Supreme Court-mandated ban. Vendors cited the need to clear unsold stock, while buyers prepared for upcoming festivals, contributing to ongoing emissions.
Efforts to address vehicle emissions intensified as the Supreme Court sought detailed responses from Delhi and neighbouring states on measures to regulate vehicle pollution. The court highlighted that vehicular emissions accounted for 23% of winter pollution in the NCR, with a notable increase in issues attributable to vehicles during the post-Diwali period.
Public health measures were also implemented, with initiatives launched to establish dedicated chest clinics in government hospitals for the diagnosis and treatment of pollution-related illnesses. These clinics are mandated to operate daily during the peak pollution season, aiming to provide targeted care for respiratory and cardio-pulmonary conditions.
“Air pollution in Delhi peaks from September to February and leads to a sharp rise in respiratory and cardio-pulmonary illnesses. To provide targeted screening, treatment and risk communication, NCDC has issued guidelines for dedicated Chest Clinics,” a Delhi health department official said.
At the community level, reporting indicated that residents adapted by shifting activities indoors, suspending outdoor events, and using air purifiers and masks. Educational institutions moved classes online, and sports clubs cancelled group activities to reduce exposure to hazardous air.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.