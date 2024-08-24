Tax Clearance Certificate For All Going Out of India? No, Claim is False

advertisement
Social media users have shared a post which claims that the new finance bill mandated all Indian citizens to provide a tax clearance certificate before leaving the country.
They added that the regulation would come into force on 1 October.
How did we find out?: At first, we looked at the new finance bill and found what it had to say about the certificate.
The bill also noted that such a certificate was to be obtained where circumstances exist which, in the of an income-tax authority to obtain the same.
The Bill also suggested changing the provision in the sub-section to mention the Black Money (Undisclosed Foreign Income and Assets) and Imposition of Tax Act, 2015, to enforce liabilities for obtaining a certificate showing no liabilities.
We came across news reports by the Press Trust of India (PTI) and The Hindu from 28 July which stated that following a controversy on social media over purportedly obtaining the certificate by all before leaving the country, the government clarified that the proposed amendment was , and only those accused of financial irregularities or having substantial tax arrears need such clearance.
The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) also released a statement on 20 August in which it noted that the certificate was not required for every person but only for those with financial irregularities or owed direct taxed arrears exceeding Rs 10 lakh.
Conclusion: A false claim has been spread that the tax clearance certificate will be required by all Indian citizens going outside the country.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)