Priyanka Chaturvedi Did Not Object To Medha Kulkarni Speaking In Marathi in RS

A video showing an exchange between Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) Member of Parliament (MP) Priyanka Chaturvedi and Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Medha Kulkarni during a Rajya Sabha proceeding is being shared on social media platforms.

During this session, Chaturvedi was presiding over the session of Rajya Sabha.

What happens in the clip?: Kulkarni congratulates Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking out a scheme for the youth which will give them training and certificate of excellence and experience. She goes on to speak about the budgetary allocation for Maharashtra's Mahacity. Here, she is interrupted by Chaturvedi for going off topic.