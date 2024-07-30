Rally in Viral Video Not Part of Bangladesh's Anti-Quota Protests by Students

advertisement
A video showing a group of people holding a banner with a person indulging in sloganeering against India is shared as one from Bangladesh.
The claim: Those sharing claimed that the student protesters in Bangladesh raised 'anti-India' slogans during the recent student movement that the country saw to abolish quota system.
Is this true?: The claim is misleading.
While this is a recent video from Bangladesh, the context is different. The demonstrators are a part of an organisation named Gana Odhikar Parishad. They protested against a recently signed railway treaty between India and Bangladesh.
What we found: We found the live footage of the protest on Facebook posted by a user named Md Rashed Khan on 28 June.
We matched the frames of the two videos and found similarities.
Upon translating the title to English, it read, "Protest march against illegal treaty with India."
According to the newly announced railway connectivity Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by Bangladesh and Indian Railway during Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s recent India visit, India can use Bangladesh rail lines to carry goods and passengers across its territory, and Bangladesh can carry goods and passengers to Nepal, Bhutan, and India using Indian rail lines.
Another Facebook page named Satyer Khoje Amara uploaded the same video on 19 June.
We ran a relevant keyword search using the caption and found some news reports from 5 July about a similar protest. Jago News published a video report about a protest against the new railway treaty between India and Bangladesh.
Jugantor, too, reported on similar protests in Laxmipur against the treaty on 5 July. However, this report did not state anything about anti-India sloganeering.
The recent railway connectivity Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by Bangladesh and Indian Railway during Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s India visit enables India to utilize Bangladesh's rail lines for transporting goods and passengers while allowing Bangladesh to use Indian rail lines for transporting goods and passengers to Nepal, Bhutan, and India, as reported by the Dhaka Tribune and Business Standard.
Conclusion: A video of a protest against a recent India-Bangladesh treaty is being shared to claim that 'anti-India' sloganeering took place.
