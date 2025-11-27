Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-20192022 Image Falsely Shared as Proof of Imran Khan’s Death in Adiala Jail

2022 Image Falsely Shared as Proof of Imran Khan's Death in Adiala Jail

We found no credible reports which prove that the former prime minister is no longer alive.

Khushi Mehrotra
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Fact-Check: This image is from 2022 and not recent. Khan is alive as noted by Adiala jail.</p></div>
i

Fact-Check: This image is from 2022 and not recent. Khan is alive as noted by Adiala jail.

(Source: The Quint) 

Several social media users and government agencies have shared an image of Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan lying on a bed to claim that he died in judicial custody.

An archive of the post can be found here.

(Source: X/Screenshot) 

This post gathered 4.2 million views at the time of writing this story. (Archives of similar claims can be found here and here.)

Is the claim true?: No, the claim is misleading as the image used in the post is from 2022 and not recent.

  • Pakistan's Adiala jail has denied all rumours about Khan's death.

  • No official announcement about his alleged death has been released as of 27 November.

What we found: At first, we ran a Google reverse image search on the image which led us to several old news reports from 2022, featuring the same visual.

  • Euro News and DW News's reports from 4 November 2022 featured the same image of Khan and stated that he was shot in the leg but the condition was not serious.

Here is a preview of the reports. 

  • Khan’s convoy was attacked 3 November 2022 during an anti-government rally in eastern Pakistan.

  • According to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry, six people were injured in the shooting and one supporter was killed.

Is Imran Khan alive?: Rawalpindi's Adiala jail, where Khan is being held has dismissed all rumours about his death.

  • The jail administration dismissed speculation about Khan's health as “baseless” and said he was receiving “complete medical attention," reported India Today and the Times of India.

  • These rumours floated when Khan's family was denied permission to meet him and claimed that he was was being held in solitary confinement in inhumane conditions.

  • Khan's family and PTI supporters protested outside the Adiala jail point and they had claimed that they were dragged on the street, manhandled, and briefly detained by the police personnel.

Team WebQoof has contacted PTI for further details and the story will be updated once we receive a response.

Conclusion: An old image from 2022 is being used to falsely claim that Khan died in judicial custody.

