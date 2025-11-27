2022 Image Falsely Shared as Proof of Imran Khan’s Death in Adiala Jail

advertisement
Several social media users and government agencies have shared an image of Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan lying on a bed to claim that he died in judicial custody.
This post gathered 4.2 million views at the time of writing this story. (Archives of similar claims can be found here and here.)
Is the claim true?: No, the claim is misleading as the image used in the post is from 2022 and not recent.
Pakistan's Adiala jail has denied all rumours about Khan's death.
No official announcement about his alleged death has been released as of 27 November.
Here is a preview of the reports.
Khan’s convoy was attacked 3 November 2022 during an anti-government rally in eastern Pakistan.
According to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry, six people were injured in the shooting and one supporter was killed.
Is Imran Khan alive?: Rawalpindi's Adiala jail, where Khan is being held has all rumours about his death.
The jail administration dismissed speculation about Khan's health as “baseless” and said he was receiving “complete medical attention," reported India Today and the Times of India.
These rumours floated when Khan's family was denied permission to meet him and claimed that he was was being held in solitary confinement in inhumane conditions.
Khan's family and PTI supporters protested outside the Adiala jail point and they had claimed that they were dragged on the street, manhandled, and briefly detained by the police personnel.
Team WebQoof has contacted PTI for further details and the story will be updated once we receive a response.
Conclusion: An old image from 2022 is being used to falsely claim that Khan died in judicial custody.
