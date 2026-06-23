Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019No, Trump Didn’t Revoke Samay Raina’s US Visa After 'India’s Got Latent' Episode

No, Trump Didn’t Revoke Samay Raina’s US Visa After 'India’s Got Latent' Episode

The screenshot is fake. There is no credible evidence of Raina's visa being revoked.

Aishwarya Varma
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A fake screenshot is being shared to falsely claim that US President Donald Trump revoked comedian Samay Raina's US visa after he hosted a Trump impersonator on his show, 'India's Got Latent'.</p></div>
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A fake screenshot is being shared to falsely claim that US President Donald Trump revoked comedian Samay Raina's US visa after he hosted a Trump impersonator on his show, 'India's Got Latent'.

(Source: X/Altered by The Quint)

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After comic Samay Raina's show 'India's Got Latent' started its latest season on Netflix, a claim about Raina's US visa being revoked went viral on social media, along with a screenshot of a Truth Social post, allegedly shared by US President Donald Trump.

  • In the screenshot, the post says that, "The FAKE Indian comedian Samay Raina had some low-energy loser do a DISASTROUS Trump impersonation on his garbage show "India's Got Latent," noting that he "personally ordered" the US authorities to revoke his US visa.

  • "Samay Raina You're FIRED from the United States!," the post reads.

An archived version of this post can be seen here.

(Source: X/Screenshot)

(Archived versions of more posts sharing this claim can be seen here, here, here, and here.)

Is it true?: No, the claim is false and the screenshot of the Truth Social post is fake.

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How did we find out the truth?: A keyword search for the term 'Samay raina US visa' did not return any credible results to support the claim that the US State Department, or any department, had revoked Raina's visa.

  • Similarly, a search for 'Samay Raina Trump' only showed us results related to the Trump impersonator who appeared on the latest episode of 'India's Got Latent,' not pointing towards any controversy or statement by Trump.

  • A reverse image search on the screenshot of this alleged post itself led us to more social media posts sharing the claim, not any credible sources sharing this information.

Trump's Truth Social: We went through Trump's official Truth Social account to see whether he had shared such a post about Raina, but did not find it there.

  • The post in the screenshot was shared on 21 June at 3:10 PM.

The post was purportedly shared at 3:10 pm on 21 June.

(Source: X/Altered by The Quint)

  • Trump's account did not show any post shared at this time. The last post shared before the said timestamp was shared at 7:25 am and the one shared after it was posted at 5:11 pm.

  • Both these posts were related to Father's Day and made no mention of comedy, Raina, visas, or India. (Swipe to view.)

This post was shared at 7:25 am.

This one was shared at 5:11 pm.

Archives of Trump's Truth Social account do not show this post being shared, indicating that it was not shared and deleted.

Conclusion: A fake screenshot is being shared to falsely claim that comic Samay Raina's US visa was revoked after a Trump impersonator appeared on his show.

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