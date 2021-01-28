After UP Police ‘Ultimatum’, Many Farmers Leave Ghazipur Site

Ghaziabad ADM City Shailendra Kumar Singh had earlier told the media that a notice has been served to the farmers under Section 133 of CrPC (conditional order for removal of nuisance).

The development comes despite farm union leader Rakesh Tikait, who is presently at the Ghazipur protest site, saying that he is ready to be arrested if need be but the protest will continue.

The action by the administration follows heavy deployment of forces at the site earlier on Thursday.