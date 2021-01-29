Rakesh Tikait’s Tears Turn Tables: Why BJP Govt Underestimated Him

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait's emotional outburst on the evening of 28 January proved to be a major turning point in the farmers' protest against the Centre's farm laws.

Tikait's tears not only warded off what seemed to be a likely crackdown on the Ghazipur protest site but also became a spark for the revival of the farmers’ protest, which was facing flak after the violence that took place during the 26 January tractor rally.

"This government will destroy farmers, BJP's goons will come and attack them with the police," said Tikait, in tears.

Those close to him say that the tears came from a genuine sense of helplessness that the government would attack protesting farmers and that the implementation of the farm laws would be a death knell for farmers.