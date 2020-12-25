WebQoof Recap: Of COVID-19 Vaccine and Celebrations at Ambanis

From misinformation around COVID-19 vaccine to Ambanis, here’s a round-up of all the fake news you fell for this week.
But we found that the nurse felt dizzy after getting the vaccine but she later clarified that she has a history of having an over-reactive vagal response and passes out when she experiences any kind of pain.
We also reached out to CHI Memorial hospital who told us that Dover was doing fine. They shared with us a photo of her with nursing leaders of the hospital taken on 21 December 2020.
A video which shows Bollywood celebrities being welcomed by Reliance Chairperson Mukesh Ambani and his family is being shared on social media with a claim that the Ambanis violated the COVID-19 guidelines and gathered a huge crowd to celebrate the birth of their grandson.
However, we found out that the video in circulation is from September 2019 and shows Ambanis celebrating the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi.
A 44-second clip of Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Member of Parliament from South Delhi Ramesh Bidhuri has gone viral with a false claim that he used unparliamentary language while referring to the protesting farmers.
However, on hearing his speech carefully, it is clear that he used the word ‘thaluwe’ which means ‘unemployed’ in Hindi, and not a cuss word.
A video showing a woman getting injured during an altercation with a policeman has gone viral with a claim stating that a Delhi Police personnel shot at the mother of a Muslim youth because the youth’s bike hit the cop’s car.
However, we found there was no communal angle in the incident. According to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Rohini, Pramod Kumar Mishra, the policeman was there to resolve a fight that took place between two families over parking.
A viral video about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s family is doing the rounds on social media.
The video message lists the previous and current occupations of PM Modi’s family members to insinuate that they have financially benefitted from his position as the prime minister of India.
However, we found that the message is a work of fiction and uses unverified information to conclude that Modi’s family members have amassed huge wealth during his tenure as the PM.
