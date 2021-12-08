Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif Wedding: Why We Fall for Misinformation and Fake News

One of the top trends on Twitter for the past few days has been on the wedding of Bollywood actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif.

While some netizens have been trying to get a sneak peek of the big event – scheduled for 9 December – others are making do with rumours, morphed pictures, and old videos being passed off as real ones.

Take a look at this one video (archived here), for instance, which was uploaded on a YouTube channel called 'Nook Post' on 6 December. It has raked over 72,000 views. The video claims to show pictures from the wedding, but a cursory glance at it reveals that it doesn't hold true.